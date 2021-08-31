Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

ADRZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Analysts expect that Andritz AG will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

