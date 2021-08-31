Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $689.84

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.84 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 2,917 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 689.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,415.45.

In other news, insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total transaction of £69,845 ($91,252.94).

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

