Ansell Limited (ANSLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.0375 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. Ansell has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

