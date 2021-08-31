APA (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s 2016 Alpine High discovery, once hailed as a gamechanger, is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get APA alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

APA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 161,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,087. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.