Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,318. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.