AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 5.7%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.10. 23,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,667,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

