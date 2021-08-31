Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $163.99

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

AAPL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,746,938. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

