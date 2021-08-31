Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of AIT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

