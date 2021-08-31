Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

