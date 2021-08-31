Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.