Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

