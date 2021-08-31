Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,186 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

