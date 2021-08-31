Arizona State Retirement System Sells 415 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Coherent by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coherent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Coherent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

COHR stock opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average of $256.08. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

