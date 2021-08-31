Arizona State Retirement System Sells 437 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,414 shares of company stock worth $70,311,641. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $266.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.58. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

