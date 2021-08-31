Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.73 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,584 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,400.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.43. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.