Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of -52.61. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $1,755,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

