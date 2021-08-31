Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Critical Survey

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 9 0 2.90 CytomX Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus price target of $191.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.37%. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 104.64%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 1,045.94 -$478.57 million ($9.46) -16.31 CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 3.29 -$32.88 million ($0.71) -7.14

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -9,108.77% -53.87% -46.69% CytomX Therapeutics -96.67% -68.52% -16.35%

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.