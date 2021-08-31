Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 319,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

AWH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.