Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

