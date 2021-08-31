Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,394,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

