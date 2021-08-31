Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,127 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

