Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 29,945 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

