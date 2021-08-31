Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,130,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.