Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

