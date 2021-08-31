Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 73.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

