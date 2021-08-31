Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

