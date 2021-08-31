Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,434 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

