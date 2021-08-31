Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.