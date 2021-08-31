AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,779. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,719. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.