Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 77.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $169.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

