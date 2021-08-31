Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $268.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $259.04 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $393,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

