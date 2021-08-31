Atheios Trading Up 97.5% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $41,975.37 and $69.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,999,309 coins and its circulating supply is 43,024,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

