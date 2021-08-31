Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

