Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

AUB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

