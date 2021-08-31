Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

