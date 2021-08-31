Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AUKNY stock remained flat at $$24.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

