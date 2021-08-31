Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

