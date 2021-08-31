Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $43.50

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective decreased by CLSA from $84.00 to $43.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.