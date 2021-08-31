Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,277,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,011 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $253,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

