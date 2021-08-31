Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 187.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

