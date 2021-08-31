Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.56 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.