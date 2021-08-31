Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) & Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Head to Head Analysis

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Appili Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 309.98%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.30%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 425.71 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.39 Avidity Biosciences $6.79 million 116.12 -$44.35 million ($2.05) -10.21

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -116.53% -93.75% Avidity Biosciences -846.95% -26.48% -24.25%

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

