Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low Sells 3,305 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

