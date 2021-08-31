AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXIM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 88,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,608. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.