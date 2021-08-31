AXIS Token One Day Volume Hits $274,095.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $274,095.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,255,354 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

