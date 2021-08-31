Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $940.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

