Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Raised to Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $4.24 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.24.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

