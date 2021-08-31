Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BALY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $61,804,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

