Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $20.62 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.30. 251,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

