Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $25.17 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,223 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 305,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

